IT'S A RICO PROSECUTION:





One of the most astonishing details in the complaint is the fact that, according to the whistleblower, many officials in the White House and the State Department were privy to the call and the circumstances surrounding it, and apparently didn't ring the alarm. [...]





Adding up all of the definitive references, it looks like there may have been 22 officials with knowledge of the call and its aftermath. Including all of the additional references to multiple or several people, it's possible the total is closer to 40 individuals. But the first reference in the complaint--that the whistleblower has talked to "more than half a dozen U.S. officials" over the last four months--seems like it ought to be interpreted as a top-line summary, meaning that it's likely each subsequent reference to an official, or "multiple" or "several" officials, falls into that group of around 6 people. If that's the case, the estimate would be closer to 22.





It's certainly possible that there is some overlap in these estimates since the whistleblower only identifies three individuals by name. But it's also possible that the total number of government workers with knowledge of these events is higher, as well, if the references to "multiple" and "several" are more than two and three. Either way, it's a sobering look at how many people likely knew something was amiss and did nothing.