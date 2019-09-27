September 27, 2019
IT'S A RICO CASE:
Trump's new impeachable offense is threatening the life of a CIA officer (Tom Nichols, Sept. 26, 2019, USA Today)
Trump's unhinged rhetoric has inspired unstable people to take matters into their own hands, including one who is now in prison for sending bombs. The president must be called to account for his abuses of power sooner rather than later, but every decent American left in public life must immediately demand that he stop any further attacks on this whistleblower, before it's too late and there's another star on the wall at Langley.
