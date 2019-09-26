IT'S A RICO CASE:





A little-noticed court filing from August contains a shocking allegation made by a disgruntled Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employee: that President Trump attempted to interfere with some aspect of the agency's mandatory presidential audit system.





That court filing includes a letter authored by House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) which is addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and describes the situation thusly:





On July 29, 2019, the Committee received an unsolicited communication from a Federal employee setting forth credible allegations of "evidence of possible misconduct"-specifically, potential "inappropriate efforts to influence" the mandatory audit program.





House Democrats were apparently already worried about such an improper use of presidential power in the abstract.





"This is a grave charge that appreciably heightens the Committee's concerns about the absence of appropriate safeguards as part of the mandatory audit program and whether statutory codification of such program or other remedial, legislative measures are warranted," the letter continues.





Beyond general concerns, however, Democrats now claim to have some undisclosed-but specific-information supporting that belief. And they seem to think the Trump Administration is lying about it.