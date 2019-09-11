ISLAMOPHOBE IS THE JOB DESCRIPTION:

Civil rights groups have raised alarms about Kupperman's association with the right-wing Center for Security Policy (CSP), a DC-based think tank that has long promoted anti-Muslim conspiracy theories, including that the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated the US government. Kupperman, 68, served on CSP's board from 2001 to 2010.





CSP's founder, Frank Gaffney Jr., has promoted several anti-Muslim conspiracies, including that President Barack Obama was secretly Muslim and that Hillary Clinton's top adviser Huma Abedin worked for the Muslim Brotherhood.





The Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is demanding Kupperman be removed from the administration.





"Once again this is an example of Trump elevating foxes into the hen house, where Islamophobes are well placed to direct our nation's national security priorities," Robert McCaw, director of government affairs at CAIR, told Al Jazeera.