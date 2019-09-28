September 28, 2019
IRON LADDY:
'Thatcher loved it': Spitting Image victims on being lampooned (Esther Addley, 28 Sep 2019, The Guardian)
Margaret Thatcher loved Spitting Image as well, because she realised very quickly that their image of her as the best man in the cabinet [Thatcher was voiced by a man and portrayed shaving and using male urinals] was one to pursue. From then on, she deepened her voice, she wore dark suits - basically she conformed to the image that Spitting Image had broadcast. She was very pleased with it.
#allcomedyisconservative
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 28, 2019 8:20 AM