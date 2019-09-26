INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

The IC employee wrote that the July 25 call to Ukraine was not the only time documents had been improperly hidden in codeword-level systems.





White House officials moved quickly to keep the contents of President Donald Trump's controversial July phone call with the Ukrainian president under tight wraps, according to a complaint made by an unknown whistleblower that was given to Congress and released publicly on Thursday morning.





"In the days following the phone call," I learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to 'lock down' all records of the phone call," the whistleblower wrote in his complaint. "This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call."





The whistleblower said that multiple White House officials told him that the rough transcript of the president's call was put into a standalone computer system that is reserved for top-level intelligence information, not the computer system in which such transcripts are usually kept and distributed to Cabinet-level officials.





"Some officials voiced concerns internally that this would be an abuse of the system and was not consistent with the responsibilities of the Directorate for Intelligence Programs," which manages the highly classified system, the complainant wrote.





The whistleblower also said that he was told by White House officials that the Ukraine call was "'not the first time' under this Administration that a Presidential transcript was placed into this codeword-level system solely for the purpose of protecting politically-sensitive--rather than national security sensitive--information."