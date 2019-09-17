INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

A chilling data leak on an unsecured server in Miami divulged sensitive personal and financial information of what appears to be the entire country of Ecuador. The discovery came from the internet security firm vpnMentor, which discovered the database containing more than 20 million individuals' data--including as many as seven million minors--on an exposed Florida-based server belonging to the Ecuadorian data and analytics company Novaestrat. Ironically, the personal data of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who had been given asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, was included in the leak.