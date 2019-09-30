IN THE ABSENCE OF IDEAS, THEY HAVE ONLY REACTION:

In a sane world, the reaction of Republicans to the "memorandum of telephone conversation" between President Trump and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, combined with the whistle-blower complaint filed by an intelligence officer describing a White House cover-up, would be similar to the response of Republicans after the release, on Aug. 5, 1974, of the "smoking gun" tape that finally broke the Nixon presidency. Republicans would begin to abandon Mr. Trump, with senior figures urging him in private and in public to resign.





This may be asking too much of Republicans, who have lost their way in the Trump era. One might hope that some of the party's elected officials would forcefully condemn the president on the grounds that there is now demonstrable evidence that he had crossed an ethical line and abused his power in ways even beyond what he had done previously, which was problematic enough.





But things are very different today than they were in the summer of '74. Mr. Trump was on to something when he famously said, during the 2016 campaign, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters, O.K.? It's, like, incredible." What most people took to be hyperbole turned out to be closer to reality.