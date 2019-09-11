IF THEY CAN ALL BEAT HIM, WHAT'S JOE'S PITCH?:

A new ABC News-Washington Post poll released Wednesday shows Warren beating Trump by seven points in a hypothetical match-up, 51 percent to 44 percent, among registered voters. This is compared to a poll from ABC News and The Washington Post released in July that showed Warren and Trump tied at 48 percent to 48 percent.





Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the new poll also beats Trump by nine points among registered voters after leading him by just one point in July, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) beats him by seven points, the same margin as Warren, after previously leading him by two points. Like Warren, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg also now beats Trump among registered voters after being exactly tied in July, although he has a smaller four-point lead.