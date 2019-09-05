IDEOLOGUES CAN NOT SURVIVE MARKET FORCES:

Conservatives are discovering that Big Business might have too much power in American life.





The conservative rebuke of corporate power has been ongoing throughout the Trump administration, of course, but the latest flashpoint is the announcement by Walmart that it will no longer sell certain types of ammunition -- and that the retail giant will furthermore discourage customers from openly carrying firearms into its stores.





Walmart's decision was understandable after 22 people were killed at its El Paso, Texas, store in August. But some notable conservatives -- and the NRA, naturally -- were enraged.





"Do you think the left would applaud if Walmart made it harder for people to vote?" Tucker Carlson grumbled this week. "Or to be tried by a jury?"