September 28, 2019
HOW DO YOU EXPLAIN AN ADMISSION OF GUILT?:
Mulvaney on shaky ground in wake of whistleblower fallout, sources say (Dana Bash and Pamela Brown, September 28, 2019, CNN)
The sources say the President is not upset with Mulvaney for the White House releasing the summary of his July 25 call with Ukraine's leader or the whistleblower complaint because he had been convinced that it was necessary.What Trump and other aides are frustrated with, according to the sources, is that Mulvaney did not have a strategy for defending and explaining the contents of those documents as soon as they were publicly released.
If he had any sense of honor, he'd have quit when he saw the summary.
