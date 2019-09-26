HE'S NOT WRONG:





One thing Maguire was firm on was reiterating that the still-anonymous whistleblower was judged to be "credible" by the intelligence community's inspector general and that he deserved the full protection and security afforded to him by the law. "That individual works for me, therefore it is my job to make sure I support and defend that person. ... I think the whistleblower did the right thing," said Maguire.





Turns out his boss has a different view on the whistleblowing process! From the Los Angeles Times' account of Trump's remarks Thursday to a group of U.S. diplomatic staffers in New York:





"I want to know who's the person, who's the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that's close to a spy," he continued. "You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now."