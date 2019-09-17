September 17, 2019
HE IS DONALD:
Sanders campaign wracked by dissension (HOLLY OTTERBEIN and TRENT SPINER 09/17/2019, Politico)
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Some of Bernie Sanders' fiercest supporters are sounding the alarm that the campaign is bogged down by disorganization, personality clashes, and poor communication between state operations and national headquarters.After a pair of setbacks this week -- the acrimonious shakeup of his staff in New Hampshire on Sunday and loss of the Working Families Party's endorsement to Elizabeth Warren a day later -- Sanders' allies and former aides are worried that recent disappointments are not one-off stumbles but rather emblematic of larger problems in his bid for the White House. The concerns are particularly acute in New Hampshire.
That's how it goes when you don't get to run against Hillary.
