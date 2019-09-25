HE DOESN'T GET TO RUN AGAINST HILLARY THIS TIME:

The new dynamic came into sharp relief last weekend, when a CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey showed Warren surging into the top tier in Iowa with former Vice President Joe Biden. Sanders, who was well off the pace in third, trailed her in the state by more than 10 points, 22% to 11%.





Perhaps more worrying to some Sanders supporters, the Massachusetts progressive also overtook her colleague from Vermont with what has traditionally been his most reliable bloc of support: voters under 35, among whom Warren now leads in Iowa, 27% to Sanders' 22%.





Asked by a reporter on Sunday about the poll, Sanders said the campaign's internal numbers painted a different picture. But even if the senator and his staff have reason to believe the Iowa race is closer than the most recent polling indicates, interviews with two senior aides to Sanders revealed growing concerns that the Hawkeye State and New Hampshire could be at risk of slipping away.





The twin sources of frustration and internal debate, both aides told CNN, was a schedule that too often takes Sanders away from the early voting states and a perception among staff, especially in Iowa, that the campaign has been wrong-headed in its decision to put off investing there in television ads.





"It can't be this national campaign anymore. He's got to go on TV in Iowa. He's got to park himself in Iowa. He's got to show that he's the underdog fighting back," one of the aides told CNN.





The aide, who said that staff in Iowa has been "screaming for Bernie to get on TV" there, suggested that Sanders had overestimated his strength in Iowa and New Hampshire.