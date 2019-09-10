September 10, 2019
HAPPY ASHURA, ALI!:
Trump fires Iran hawk John Bolton as national security adviser (Times of Israel/AP, 9/10/19)
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he had fired National Security Adviser John Bolton, seen as the architect of the White House's hard-line policy toward Iran, citing strong disagreements on a number of policy issues.Bolton's exit comes as Trump moves closer to direct talks with Iran after pulling out of the nuclear deal, and likely signals a shift in the administration's strategy toward a softer line with Tehran.
Beards trump mustache.
