September 28, 2019
GETTING RID OF DONALD WAS THE SOLE JUSTIFICATION FOR JOE:
Continetti: Dems Are Willing to Offer Biden as a 'Sacrificial Lamb' for Impeachment (Nic Rowan, SEPTEMBER 27, 2019, Free Beacon)
Washington Free Beacon founding editor Matthew Continetti said on Friday that House Democrats are willing to offer former Vice President Joe Biden as a "sacrificial lamb" in their push to mark President Donald Trump with "the asterisk of impeachment."
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 28, 2019 10:11 AM