FORGIVABLE CONFUSION:





[D]etails were included in a 77-page report recently filed in Orange County Circuit Court by the Winter Park Police Department. It is seeking to have Clayton banned from owning firearms or ammunition for one year under Florida's "red flag" law, which allows the government to seize firearms of people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.





Clayton was arrested after agents with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and Florida Department of Law Enforcement flagged Facebook posts they said the young man made under a false name, including one that said, "3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don't go to walmart next week." [...]





Screen shots of many of the Jared Janota posts, some of which had previously been described in an affidavit for Clayton's arrest, were included in the documents filed last month.





Many used racist language and stereotypes, while others laid out the user's white supremacist ideology.





"Everyone [in real life] calls me a 'Nazi' despite my countless attempts to correct their assumptions about my political beliefs by claiming that I am simply a white nationalist and registered Republican," said one post on Oct. 24.