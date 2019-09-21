FORGET THE OPIODS....:

Flattery will get you everywhere with Donald Trump. The President demonstrated this powerfully on Wednesday, when he named the State Department's little-known hostage negotiator, Robert O'Brien, to be his latest national-security adviser, despite O'Brien having less relevant experience than anyone who's held the post in the nearly seven decades since it was created. In O'Brien's case, his ability to lavish praise on the boss was explicitly cited by the President as a factor in his appointment to one of the most powerful unelected positions in the world. There wasn't anything subtle about it.





On Tuesday, speaking with reporters on Air Force One, Trump said that O'Brien was one of five finalists, then quoted O'Brien as having told him, "Trump is the greatest hostage negotiator that I know of in the history of the United States." "He happens to be right," Trump added. The next morning, O'Brien got the job...