FIGHTING CORRUPTION ISN'T ACTUALLY CORRUPT:

The president has often been vague about the specifics of his allegations, but one detail that he and his allies have repeatedly cited is the former vice president's threatening to withhold $1 billion in United States loan guarantees if Ukraine's leaders did not dismiss the prosecutor. Mr. Trump's campaign on Saturday publicized footage of Mr. Biden recounting the threat.





"I said: 'We're leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor's not fired, you're not getting the money,'" Mr. Biden recounted at a 2018 event sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations. "Well, son of a bitch, he got fired," Mr. Biden continued, in footage that was not included in the Trump campaign video.





The prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, was soon voted out by the Ukrainian Parliament.





His dismissal had been sought not just by Mr. Biden, but also by others in the Obama administration, as well other Western governments and international lenders. Mr. Shokin had been repeatedly accused of turning a blind eye to corruption in his office and among the Ukrainian political elite, and criticized for failing to bring corruption cases.





Did Hunter Biden do anything wrong?





Hunter Biden has not been accused of legal wrongdoing related to his work for Burisma, which paid him as much as $50,000 per month in some months for his service on the board of the directors.