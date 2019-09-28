EXTREMELY ON-BRAND:

A military official formerly in charge of all White House communications for the U.S. Army at Mar-a-Lago was sentenced to three years of probation on Friday after he made false statements to a federal agent during a child pornography investigation.





Richard Ciccarella -- a non-commissioned officer who told federal agents he was in charge of communications at President Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort -- became a target of an investigation after he uploaded photos of a young girl to a seedy Russian website between 2017 and 2018, according to court documents.