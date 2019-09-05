September 5, 2019
EVERY STEP OF THE WoT IS ABOUT HELPING OUR SHI'A ALLIES:
US 'in talks with Houthis' in bid to end Yemen war: Official (Al Jazeera, 9/05/19)
The United States is in talks with Yemen's Houthi rebels, a top US official has said, in what appears to be a bid to end the five-year war in the Arab world's most impoverished country."We are narrowly focused on trying to end the war in Yemen," US assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs, David Schenker, told reporters on Thursday during a visit to Saudi Arabia.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 5, 2019 6:49 PM