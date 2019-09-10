September 10, 2019
EVEN WITH THE OBAMACONOMY HE'S MCGOVERN:
Trump approval drops by 6 points, majority say recession likely: POLL (GARY LANGER, Sep 10, 2019, ABC News)
Trump fell from a career-high 44% approval in July to 38% now, a point off his career average, with 56% disapproving. His average rating since taking office remains the lowest on record for any modern president at a comparable point in his term, and he is the first never to have achieved majority approval.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 10, 2019 4:26 PM