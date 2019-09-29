EVEN THE INCELS CAN'T OPPOSE IMPORTING SUPERMODELS:





Back in 2000, Melania Knauss, a Slovenian model dating Donald Trump, began petitioning the government for the right to permanently reside in the United States under a program reserved for people with "extraordinary ability."





Knauss' credentials included runway shows in Europe, a Camel cigarette billboard ad in Times Square and - in her biggest job at the time - a spot in the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated, which featured her on the beach in a string bikini, hugging a six-foot inflatable whale.





She also claimed to be a college graduate.





In March 2001, she was granted a green card in the elite EB-1 program, which was designed for renowned academic researchers, multinational business executives or those in other fields, such as Olympic athletes and Oscar-winning actors, who demonstrated "sustained national and international acclaim."





"We called it the Einstein visa," said Bruce Morrison, a former Democratic congressman and chairman of the House subcommittee that wrote the Immigration Act of 1990 defining EB-1.





The year that Knauss - now first lady Melania Trump - got her legal residency, only five people from Slovenia received green cards under the EB-1 program, according to the State Department.





In all, of the more than one million green cards issued in 2001, just 3,376 - or a fraction of one percent - were issued to immigrants with "extraordinary ability," according to government statistics.





Melania Trump's ability to secure her green card not only set her on the path to US citizenship, but put her in the position to sponsor the legal residency of her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs. The Washington Post reported they obtained their own citizenship.