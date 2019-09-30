DUDE, IT'S NOT A PROJECTION:

In interviews on Sunday talk shows, top GOP allies of the President repeated White House talking points -- or in the case of Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, appeared to be reading directly from a prepared script. In an appearance on CBS' "60 Minutes," House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy was challenged for regurgitating White House talking points, though he denied having received them.





Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, and CNN's Jake Tapper got into a contentious exchange Sunday on "State of the Union" after the lawmaker made false and misleading claims about the unfolding Ukraine drama.





The Sunday appearances did little to quell the furor around Trump's behavior.





While they were in front of cameras without a strong rebuttal, Trump privately resisted appeals for help. He has dismissed talks of forming an impeachment response team, raging that talk of bringing former aides back to help him projected weakness.