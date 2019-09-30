September 30, 2019
DON'T SWEAT IT, BRO', HE'S INDEFENSIBLE:
McCarthy is asked about when Trump said, "I would like you to do us a favor though."— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 30, 2019
MCCARTHY: You just added another word.
PELLEY: No, it's in the transcript.
MCCARTHY: He said-"I'd like you to do a favor though"?
PELLEY: Yes, it's in the White House transcript. pic.twitter.com/Sc8Lsv25xX
