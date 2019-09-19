DONALD WHO?:

In an interview at the Harvard Kennedy School on Tuesday, the former top diplomat argued that Netanyahu -- whom he described as an "extraordinarily skilled" politician -- would share "misinformation" in meetings to get the Trump administration on board with his policy goals. "They did that with the president on a couple of occasions, to persuade him that 'We're the good guys, they're the bad guys,'" Tillerson charged.





Tillerson, who clashed with Trump on decisions including moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and withdrawing from the Iran deal, explained that he "exposed" Netanyahu's tricks to the president "so he understood: 'You've been played.'"