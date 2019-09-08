DONALD WHO?:

China is planning to invest $280 billion in Iran's oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors that are being affected by US sanctions, according to Petroleum Economist magazine.





The energy affairs magazine quoted a senior source who was linked to the Iranian Oil Ministry, as stating that this enormous investment represents a key point in a new agreement between the two countries. This was confirmed during Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit to China in late August, to present a roadmap for the strategic comprehensive partnership agreement, which concluded in 2016.





According to the magazine, Beijing also pledged to invest $120 billion in Iran's oil sector and industrial infrastructure.