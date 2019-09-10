DONALD WAS JUST REACTING TO THE UR:

Netanyahu is in the midst of a perfect storm. All his nightmares are converging: His toughest, most fateful election campaign has entered its final leg. The confrontation between Israel and Iran over the Iranian entrenchment in Syria is escalating even as the US administration's commitment to Netanyahu's anti-Iranian campaign appears to be weakening. Netanyahu is fighting on these fronts at the same time, against great odds.





The timing of Netanyahu's news conference was hardly coincidental. Two hours earlier, his drive to place hidden cameras at Israeli polling stations collapsed when a Knesset committee sank his proposed legislation on the issue. Then a news conference was convened in Vienna by IAEA Acting Director General Cornel Feruta, who had just returned from Tehran. Netanyahu set himself two goals: To create an Iran-centric, security-focused agenda ahead of the Sept. 17 vote and fight what he regards as the IAEA's conciliatory attitude toward Iran. However, Netanyahu received a crushing blow two hours after his news conference from the least likely direction: his closest ally President Donald Trump, the gift that never stops giving.





"It could happen," the president told reporters in response to a question about whether he would be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. "No problem with me."





Previous suggestions that Trump would lose interest in pressuring Iran, as was the case with North Korea, are quickly materializing...