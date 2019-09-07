DONALD CORRUPTS EVERYONE HE TOUCHES:

[Trump] falsely gave credit to a Republican who didn't deserve it instead of a Democrat who did. Tillis could have been the big man here with a follow up tweet, something as simple as: "Thanks, Mr. President, for granting the governor's request for an emergency declaration. I'm glad the conversation you and I had will bring comfort to the people of North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Dorian." That would have allowed to Tillis to be the good guy for directing credit to the proper person while getting some cred for nudging the president to help North Carolina.





Instead, Tillis said nothing. By Wednesday morning, people had noticed. Twitter sizzled with disdain at the president's and senator's political cravenness. The Washington Post and others picked up the story. Instead of getting an easy political win, Tillis was left appearing both opportunistic and afraid to even gently correct Trump.





Then his day got worse. Late in the afternoon, news broke that $80 million worth of construction projects at North Carolina military bases were being cut to shift funds to building the president's wall on the Mexican border. The total includes $40 million for a new battalion complex and ambulatory care center at Camp Lejeune, as well as a planned elementary school to serve families at Fort Bragg. The $80 million in N.C. cuts were more than in any other state with a GOP senator facing reelection in 2020.





Trump's wall already was the source of one of the senator's weakest moments. As N.C. voters surely remember, Tillis announced in February that he would vote against the president's effort to circumvent Congress and pay for the wall by declaring a national emergency at the southern border. Three weeks later, he backed down and gave his blessing and vote to the president's overreach.





Now that decision will doubly haunt him.