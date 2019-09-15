September 15, 2019
DID NO ONE WATCH THE WIRE?:
We used to caddy with a guy named Cool Breeze, no idea what his real name was.
Biden is facing skepticism for a story he has told about a 1960s confrontation at a Wilmington, Delaware pool with a guy named Corn Pop -- partly because of the name Corn Pop.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 15, 2019
Here's an obituary for Wilmington's William L. "CornPop" Morris, who died at 73 in 2016. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/HGuLyorEvW
