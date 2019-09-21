DEVIN'S MOTHER WEPT:

Did House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff have the inside details about the Trump whistleblower two weeks ago?





Earlier this month, the California Democrat announced a "wide-ranging investigation" into allegations President Trump was trying to pressure Ukraine's government into aiding his reelection campaign.





Schiff ordered the probe on Sept. 9, hours before he received the first of two letters from the intelligence community inspector general revealing the existence of a whistleblower complaint. Multiple news outlets reported this week that the complaint involved, at least in part, a phone conversation between Trump and recently elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.





Inspector General Michael K. Atkinson's letter didn't provide Schiff with the details, but some Republicans say they suspect Schiff knew them already and was orchestrating a headline-grabbing story from his perch on the Intelligence panel.