DESPOILATION IS FOR LESSER STATES:





New Hampshire's governor signed a ban on oil and gas drilling in the state's coastal waters on Tuesday, a move that several states have taken in response to the Trump administration's proposal to open new areas for exploration. [...]





"New Hampshire has a long and proud tradition of environmental stewardship, and today's action to ban oil and gas drilling off of our pristine coastline is another step in the right direction," Sununu said in a statement.





Governors and lawmakers from both Republican- and Democratic-led states have fought the administration's plans for expanded offshore drilling. A federal judge ruled in May that President Donald Trump had exceeded his authority when he ordered that the Arctic and parts of the Atlantic be opened to oil and gas development.