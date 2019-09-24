September 24, 2019

"DANG, RACISM WAS SUPPOSED TO SAVE ME!":

Kentucky GOP governor makes last-minute campaign shakeup (ALEX ISENSTADT, 09/24/2019, Politico)

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has shaken up his reelection campaign weeks ahead of the November vote, a potentially ominous sign for the Republican incumbent. [...]

The staff change occurred around Labor Day. Two people familiar with the decision said it was at least partly related to the handling of a late August rally that Donald Trump Jr. held for Bevin.

The rally was held on a Thursday afternoon in a large Eastern Kentucky event space, leading to embarrassing images of a near vacant arena.

Once Moscow Mitch realizes it'll be easier to retain the Senate without Donald's baggage the skids get greased real quick.

