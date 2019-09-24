September 24, 2019
"DANG, RACISM WAS SUPPOSED TO SAVE ME!":
Kentucky GOP governor makes last-minute campaign shakeup (ALEX ISENSTADT, 09/24/2019, Politico)
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has shaken up his reelection campaign weeks ahead of the November vote, a potentially ominous sign for the Republican incumbent. [...]The staff change occurred around Labor Day. Two people familiar with the decision said it was at least partly related to the handling of a late August rally that Donald Trump Jr. held for Bevin.The rally was held on a Thursday afternoon in a large Eastern Kentucky event space, leading to embarrassing images of a near vacant arena.
Once Moscow Mitch realizes it'll be easier to retain the Senate without Donald's baggage the skids get greased real quick.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 24, 2019 5:14 PM