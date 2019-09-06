COME BACK HILLARY, ALL IS FORGIVEN:





In the lead-up to then Secretary Clinton's anticipated presidential bid, I worked with national reporters on the first stories highlighting the conflicts of interest between her work at the State Department and the individuals and companies who were supportive of their various charities.





Most of the Clinton stories I worked on were about appearances of impropriety or a changing of policy priorities to match the Foundation's interests. [...]





[T]he money the Clinton Foundation took in came from donors and paid for lavish conferences--but it also paid for anti-malarial drugs, green building initiatives, and disaster relief. There was graft. But it was, as George W. Plunkitt would have put it, honest graft. (Note: This term is not exactly a compliment.)





Meanwhile the money being pumped into the Trump Organization sometimes comes from private individuals seeking to curry favor at the Trump Hotel, but more often comes from the taxpayers, who pick up the tab every time someone from the administration stays at a Trump property on the public's dime.





And no part of it is being used charitably. It's pure wealth transfer--all the way to the end-user. Remember, the Trump Family's "charity" (to the extent that it existed) was mostly a vehicle for tax breaks and the commissioning of massive acrylic paintings of its self-proclaimed God-emperor.