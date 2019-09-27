September 27, 2019
CAN'T REMOVE HIM FAST ENOUGH:
Trump administration plans to slash number of refugees for U.S. resettlement (Mica Rosenberg, Alexandra Alper, 9/27/19, Reuters)
The Trump administration said on Thursday it plans to allow only 18,000 refugees to resettle in the United States in the 2020 fiscal year, the lowest number in the history of the modern refugee program.
Such hateful actions have been particularly unfortunate, even though temporary, because it means we can't just enjoy the spectacle of his disastrous presidency. The hilarity is tempered.
