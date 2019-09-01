BUT MAYBE NOT FOUR HOUR GAMES (self-reference alert):

All sports fans have mini-crises of the soul. We periodically lament the endless hours devoted to spectatorship, time that might have been spent mastering a foreign language or the oboe. But, in general, my conviction has only grown that my time as a fan has been well spent; indeed, an hour spent watching baseball is among the surest investments of time that I can make, second perhaps to spending time with my children. On my death bed, I might regret the years I had spent in my twenties writing two unpublishable novels; I know I'll regret the dolorous hours I have spent commuting. But I doubt I'd ever regret much of the baseball, the football, or the basketball. So long as I can be propped up in front of the television, the shape of the Yankees roster come April will remain a matter of interest to me.





There is a paradox at the heart of watching sports, which is that sports are serious even as the outcome of the games--even the highest-stakes ones--clearly is not. Though I would like my storied alma mater to win its football games, I can't pretend that it's important that they do. The strivings of individual athletes are often fascinating as parables of self-mastery, but those strivings are not my own. The meanings we search for between the lines are sometimes elusive. What brings us back is that sense of hope and renewal that a new season, like the birth of a baby, can provide.