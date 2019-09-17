BUT DO THEY LOVE THE SALAFI AS MUCH AS DONALD...:

As the threat of militant neo-Nazi groups expands and gains the attentions of federal authorities, their online propaganda tactics are taking a page out of an unlikely playbook: well-known jihadist groups.





Two neo-Nazi terror groups in particular, both revealed to be under investigation by the FBI in a recent indictment of an alleged bomber who was a member of both organizations, have recently demonstrated that they're learning from online propaganda created by ISIS and al Qaeda.





In a late May post, European neo-Nazi group Feuerkrieg Division (FKD) published a propaganda image to its now-defunct Gab page. The image featured a stylized, yet unmistakable, screengrab from an infamous ISIS how-to video promoting homemade explosives with the caption, "It's easier than you think." [...]





Similarly, Atomwaffen Division (AWD)--an American neo-Nazi group linked to five deaths in the last two years and the main inspiration for FKD--and its Canadian propagandist known under the alias "Dark Foreigner" have produced jihadist-inspired images. Recent propaganda features Osama Bin Laden, the leader and mastermind of al Qaeda and its 9/11 attack in New York City. One hyper-stylized image is a portrait of Bin Laden created by Dark Foreigner and posted with an infamous Bin Laden quote as a caption: "When people see a strong horse and a weak horse, by nature, they will like the strong horse."





The decision by racist extremists to promote images of jihadist terror groups is a conscious one. In a June 2019 post titled "The Islamic Example" on an affiliated website, AWD explains that the culture of martyrdom and insurgency within groups like the Taliban and ISIS is something to admire and reproduce in the neo-Nazi terror movement.