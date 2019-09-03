ANYONE BUT:

To appreciate Trump's political peril, let us turn to the Wall Street Journal-NBC News Poll, which, guided by respected pollster Peter Hart, has asked voters over the years to assess presidents -- not just separately on the job the president is doing or on the president's personal likability but on both qualities straightforwardly in one question:





Which of the following statements comes closest to your opinion of (the president)?





A) I like (the president) personally, and I approve of most of his policies.





B) I like him personally, but I disapprove of many of his policies.





C) I don't like him personally, but I approve of most of his policies.





D) I don't like him personally, and I disapprove of many of his policies.





The most recent president to win reelection, Democrat Barack Obama, was consistently liked personally by about 7 out of 10 voters (the great majority of whom also approved of most of his policies). Barely 3 out of 10 both disliked Obama personally and disapproved of his policies. For another reelected Democrat, Bill Clinton, 55 percent liked him personally (36 percent both liked him and approved most of his policies), while fewer than 3 out of 10 both disliked Clinton and disapproved of his policies.





Both men, proving the maxim that "before they vote for you, they first have to like you," handily won second terms.





But not so for President Trump. Fewer than 3 out of 10 voters personally like Trump and just over 1 out of 4 both like him personally and approve of his policies. Contrast that with the average of 47 percent of voters who both personally dislike Trump and also disapprove of his policies. This tells us that 2020 should be about change rather than continuity.