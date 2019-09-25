AND HE HAS NO SAFETY WORD:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump were discussing gun violence over the telephone Tuesday morning when the president abruptly changed the topic to an intelligence community whistle-blower complaint that had Democrats talking about impeachment.





Ms. Pelosi stopped him short.





"Mr. President," she declared, according to a person familiar with the conversation, "you have come into my wheelhouse." [...]





Long before she was speaker, Ms. Pelosi served as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, overseeing the secretive workings of America's national security apparatus and helping to draft the law that governs how intelligence officials file whistle-blower complaints, and how that information is shared with Congress.





She saw the latest allegations against Mr. Trump -- that he pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate a leading political rival, then worked to bury an intelligence whistle-blower's complaint detailing the effort -- as an egregious perversion of the process.