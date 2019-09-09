September 9, 2019
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
ICE: Nearly 500 undocumented immigrants released from NC jails despite detainer (Nick Ochsner, September 9, 2019, WBTV)
Nearly 500 undocumented immigrants have been released from jails across the state in the past ten months despite administrative detainers filed against them by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.WBTV obtained new data compiled by ICE outlining the figures. The data covers Fiscal Year 2019, which began in October 2018 and runs through next month.According to the data, 489 detainers were declined by law enforcement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 9, 2019 3:35 PM