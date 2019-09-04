ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

In a conversation with Mike Doran at the Hudson Institute in Washington D.C., Cruz charged that federal employees who oppose President Donald Trump's policies intend to keep the deal "on life support" in the hope that a possible Democratic administration re-enters the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the Trump administration withdrew from in May 2018. "Their objective is just wait out Donald Trump," he said. "They're convinced he's leaving in January 2021, and so it's a waiting game."