September 1, 2019
#ALLCOMEDYISCONSERVATIVE:
Twitter won't autoban neo-Nazis because the filters may ban GOP politicians (Nina Corcoran, April 26, 2019, Consequence of Sound)
During an all-hands staff meeting on March 22nd, an employee asked why the company refrains from using its AI to kick white nationalists off the site. After all, Twitter had previously ushered a sweep of bans on accounts pushing Islamic State propaganda. The answer was unsurprising for anyone who's ever perused Twitter: Content filters created to identify hate speech could potentially result in Republican politicians being banned, an executive explained.
