September 4, 2019
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
New Marquette Poll: Trump Trails Biden by Nine Points in Wisconsin, But Ties Warren and Harris (JOHN MCCORMACK, September 4, 2019, National Review)
According to the latest Marquette Law School poll of registered voters in Wisconsin, Joe Biden leads Donald Trump 51 percent to 42 percent, while Elizabeth Warren and Trump are tied at 45 percent. Trump is also tied with Kamala Harris at 44 percent, while Bernie Sanders narrowly leads Trump 48 percent to 44 percent.
