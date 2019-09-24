ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

The rookie Democratic lawmaker caught House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's eye as the two women brushed past each other in a marbled Capitol hallway. Neither slowed her step. But over her shoulder, Pelosi flashed Rep. Elissa Slotkin a thumbs-up and said, "Congratulations."





"Thank you!" Slotkin responded.





The lightning-quick moment, just before noon, was just what it seemed: a high-five of sorts between Pelosi and one of the vulnerable Democratic freshmen who were, for the first time, getting behind formal impeachment proceedings against the nation's 45th president.





Slotkin of Michigan and six other freshman Democrats with national security backgrounds had called for Trump's impeachment from the pages of The Washington Post only the night before, most for the first time, over reports that he had pressured Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden's son. [...]





In reality, what changed is that Pelosi and the national security freshmen got behind formal impeachment proceedings, which were already in progress. But doing so is acutely risky in some closely-fought districts that in 2018 delivered House control to Pelosi's party, and divisions between progressives and moderates had roiled the caucus all year. Now, Pelosi told the caucus at a private meeting Tuesday, Democrats were united on the subject. [...]





Many Democrats, including Pelosi, had thought the public didn't understand or care enough about Mueller's findings to get behind divisive impeachment proceedings. Not even Trump's stonewalling was enough.





But that all changed late last week when Trump was reported to have asked Ukraine's leader on a call to investigate work done for the country by Biden's son.





As Trump continued to not entirely deny the charge over the weekend, freshman Rep. Abigail Spanberger sensed sentiment in her politically mixed Virginia district "pivot" from a "general pit of confusion" over the Mueller report -- to clarity.





"I saw a shift on the ground in my district," said Spanberger, another author of the op-ed. "On the ground there was a change in the conversation. This is something new. It's a new phase. This is a new type of allegation."