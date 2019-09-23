September 23, 2019
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
Trump campaign pessimistic about winning Michigan again: The president's troubles in the Rust Belt state are a potential warning sign for his reelection prospects. (ALEX ISENSTADT, 09/22/2019, Politico)
Donald Trump has long heralded Michigan as the crown jewel of his 2016 victory. But the president's campaign team is increasingly grim about a repeat performance in the traditionally blue Rust Belt state.After a midterm election that decimated the ranks of Michigan Republicans, Trump's campaign is looking to other battlegrounds he lost last time -- such as Minnesota and New Hampshire -- that they see as more promising.
And he's underwater in NH (-20 net, which is lower than NJ, nevermind MI)
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 23, 2019 12:00 AM