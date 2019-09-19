ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

Fifty-nine percent of voters are extremely interested in the 2020 presidential election. That's a number typically only seen right before an election.





It's 27 points higher than around this same time in the last presidential cycle -- and only one point off the record 60 percent extremely interested the week before Election Day in 2008.





In addition, more Democrats (65 percent) than Republicans (60 percent) are extremely interested in the election and more Democrats (69 percent) than Republicans (63 percent) are extremely motivated about voting in 2020. That helps Democratic candidates top President Donald Trump in potential head-to-head matchups. [...]





In counties where the 2016 vote was close (Hillary Clinton and Trump within 10 points), Biden is ahead by 21 points.





Among the 6 in 10 voters who feel extremely motivated about voting in 2020, Biden is up over Trump by 16 points.