ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

To help sort through the story, we have put together a timeline of how allegations of wrongdoing by the Bidens in Ukraine percolated up through right-wing news circles to the president's desk; what the president and his lawyer have said and done about it; what the Ukrainian government has said about the situation; and how Congress has reacted.





Before we launch into the events, it's important to understand the backdrop of the political situation in Ukraine over the last few years: the country has long struggled to combat corruption, and anti-graft efforts have scaled up in the wake of the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution that toppled then-President Viktor Yanukovych. In 2014, then-Vice President Biden's son Hunter joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a large private Ukrainian gas firm. Also in 2014, the firm's owner, Mykola Zlochevsky (the former Ukraininan ecology minister and a political ally of Yanukovych), came under investigation for corrupt business dealings. In 2015, Viktor Shokin was appointed to the role of prosecutor general and thus assumed control over the investigation into Zlochevsky and his businesses.





Following cries from observers about Shokin's own ineptitude and corruption and pressure from Vice President Biden, among others, Shokin was fired in 2016 as prosecutor general. Shokin's firing drew praise from Western observers, including from the European Union's envoy to Ukraine, who noted that the firing of Shokin "creates an opportunity to make a fresh start in the prosecutor general's office" and expressed "hope that the new prosecutor general will ensure that [his] office . . . becomes independent from political influence and pressure and enjoys public trust."





Notably, Ukraine's then-Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko stated in May 2019 that he was aware of no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Hunter Biden. The New York Times reports that "no evidence has surfaced to support" President Trump's allegations that the former vice president sought to dismiss Shokin in order to help his son.