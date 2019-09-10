September 10, 2019
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Bolton's departure shows failure of U.S. 'maximum pressure' against Iran: Rouhani adviser (Reuters, 9/10/19)
An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of his national security adviser John Bolton pointed to the failure of Washington's "maximum pressure strategy" against Iran."The marginalization and subsequent elimination of Bolton is not an accident but a decisive sign of the failure of the U.S. maximum pressure strategy in the face of the constructive resistance of Iran," Hesameddin Ashena tweeted.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 10, 2019 5:13 PM