September 13, 2019
A SHARED HATRED OF MUSLIM DEMOCRACY:
'Where's my favorite dictator?' Trump reportedly asked a room full of Egyptian officials (The Week, 9/13/19)
Kim Jong Un must be jealous.That's because it seems at last month's G7 conference, President Trump replaced him with a new "favorite dictator." While waiting for a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Trump walked into a room of American and Egyptian officials and asked "Where's my favorite dictator?," several people who were in the room tell The Wall Street Journal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 13, 2019 6:57 PM