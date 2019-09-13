September 13, 2019

A SHARED HATRED OF MUSLIM DEMOCRACY:

'Where's my favorite dictator?' Trump reportedly asked a room full of Egyptian officials (The Week, 9/13/19)

Kim Jong Un must be jealous.

That's because it seems at last month's G7 conference, President Trump replaced him with a new "favorite dictator." While waiting for a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Trump walked into a room of American and Egyptian officials and asked "Where's my favorite dictator?," several people who were in the room tell The Wall Street Journal.

