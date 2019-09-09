A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:





A Likud party lawmaker on Monday told an Arab MK that the Jewish people are a "special race" and that the latter could not "preach morals" to him because he was opposed to Jewish statehood.





The exchange between Likud MK Miki Zohar and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi came during a Knesset Regulatory Committee meeting to debate bringing before Knesset a controversial bill that would allow representatives from political parties to film activities inside polling stations on election day.